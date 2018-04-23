Partner of Kirkintilloch woman found dead appears in court charged with her murder

A man has appeared in court this afternoon charged with murdering his partner, Kirkintilloch woman Jenniffer Morgan with a knife.

Hugh Baird, 39, allegedly killed the 33-year-old woman on April 18 at Alexander Place and repeatedly stabbed her.

It is alleged he sat outside in a car and shouted at her when she came out of her house.

Prosecutors claim he followed her and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Baird, from Maryhill, Glasgow, appeared in private today at Glasgow’s sheriff court where he was represented by Ian Sievwright.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody by sheriff Diana McConnell.

He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.