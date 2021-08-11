Strengthening community ties is the way forward

Rona Mackay MSP

Our progress and fightback against this virus is down to the majority of people in Scotland behaving responsibly and sticking to the guidelines. And of course to our unbelievable NHS and key workers. This is a moment reflect on how far we have come and how we carry those experiences into the future. We need to ensure that we continue to strengthen our community bonds, looking out for our neighbours, colleagues and friends when they need it most.

That’s precisely what I’ve been doing as I’ve been around the constituency supporting our community. I visited Bishopbriggs-based Springburn Harriers who are celebrating a new funding award from the Scottish Government. The fund was to ensure young people, who otherwise may not be able to afford it, could experience activities after the lifting of Covid-19 protections.

The Harriers, who train from Huntershill Sports Hub in Auchinairn, are the only athletics club in the UK to hold an official Duke Of Edinburgh licence. They are further embedded within the Scottish Government’s Developing the Young Workforce workplan, allowing young coaches to gain their qualification at the club. To have emerged from the pandemic stronger and fitter is a real credit to the club’s volunteers.

I popped into Bishopbriggs based social enterprise Babes in the Wood who are assisting in the back to school rush with free school uniforms available for pupils throughout East Dunbartonshire. I was keen to chat after the Scottish Government’s school uniform grant had helped 2,014 East Dunbartonshire children.

Another group I visited who provide inspirational support is Bishopbriggs-based Glesga Roasters, who import ethical and fairly traded coffee beans, and help people recovering from mental health and addiction problems. I cannot speak highly enough about them – or their coffee! These are just a few organisations in my constituency that I’ll never tire of championing and I feel very fortunate to be able to do so.