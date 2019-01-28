Opening of new post office for Woodilee

A new post office opens its doors on Monday, February 4 at 1pm to serve the people of Woodilee in Lenzie.

Staff are currently undergoing training before the official opening within the local SPAR store at Stoneyetts Drive said Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay.

She added on Friday: “Today I visited the new location for the new post office in Woodilee to thank SPAR for bringing this service to the local area.

“This is an essential service that will be very welcomed by the people living in Woodilee Village.

“The opening hours make it very accessible with it open Monday to Saturday until 9pm, and Sundays until 6pm.”

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson also welcomed the new post office service.

She said: “The arrival of a Post Office in Woodilee is good news for the thousands of people who live in this community. With the post office open for the same long hours as SPAR, this will be a convenient service for local residents.

“I expect it will be a popular post office.”