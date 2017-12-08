On the trail of local history

A total of 40 new artworks are set to spring up across East Dunbartonshire next year, shining a light onthe area’s historic past.

The ‘Trails and Tales’ scheme, created by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, is teaming up with 13 artists, local groups and residents to create heritage and arts sculpture trails.

Ideas for a series of trails have grown from the heart of communities - including Twechar, Torrance, Milton of Campsie, Lennoxtown, Lenzie, Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bearsden, Westerton and Milngavie.

Work will begin in the New Year to create a mixture of sculptures, heritage films and artworks attached to existing buildings and structures - along 11 trails.

Examples include a unique tree installation at Kilmardinny House, replicating a Lennox Castle window at Lennoxtown Community Hub, and film projections at Kirkintilloch Town Hall and Bearsden Community Hub.

Provisional foundation works are taking place in December/January with trails due to be completed by March.

Once work is finished on the heritage routes - devised through consultation with communities - they will include wayfinding and QR codes, engaging people with local stories as they walk. There will be an official launch later this year.

Plans have been developed over the last two years through a series of engagement projects. The Trails and Tales team then delivered six touring consultation events.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said, “I am delighted that so many people from local communities have been helped to engage with artists in new and innovative ways.

“The heritage learning is also very apparent, particularly in the school environment with teachers applying some of the artists’ practices to their own teaching methods.”

For more information visit www.trailsandtales.org.