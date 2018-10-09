Nurse rewarded for excellence

A Bearsden nurse has triumphed at a national award ceremony for going the extra mile to deliver high standards of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Paula McCafferty, who works at Antonine House Care Home, has been named as Nurse of the Year at the Meallmore Staff Awards.

Residents and their families have described Paula as “a great nurse who continuously goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

She was praised for her impeccable standards and for the way in which she supports families as much as residents.

Paula said: “I’m amazed and overwhelmed. I didn’t expect to win as I was up against two very strong competitors.

“I’d like to thank everyone who nominated me and my managers for their continuous support. It means a lot and I’m so honoured and proud to have won Nurse of the Year!”

Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore Ltd, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Paula for her well-deserved win and thank her for all her hard work over the last year.

“Our care home teams are instrumental in ensuring residents not only receive the best level of care and support, but enjoy a good quality of life.

“These awards are an extremely important way of recognising their efforts and hard work and I’d like to thank all our staff for their continued support.”

