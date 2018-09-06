Number of streets to close in Bishopbriggs for new cycle path event

Residents in Bishopbriggs are to receive letters about the closure of their streets relating to a new pedestrian/cycle path in the area.

A special family fun day is being held by the council on ground opposite Bishopbriggs Academy to celebrate the opening of “Wester Way”, which runs alongside Bishopbriggs Relief Road.

The following roads will be closed from 11am-4pm on Sun September 16.

* Monymusk Gdns

* Spynie Pl between Kintessack Pl & Monymusk Gdns.

* Kintessack Pl from Solway Rd to its end.

Affected residents will get a letter from the event organisers, according to East Dunbartonshire Council.