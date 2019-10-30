North Lanarkshire Council gives go ahead for two major housing developments

Planning permission has been granted for more than 1,300 new houses at two sites in North Lanarkshire.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning Committee approved the plans for 638 homes in Motherwell and 750 properties in Muirhead, subject to the conclusion of legal agreements.

Barratt Homes, New Brannock and Taylor Wimpey plan to build 638 homes, including two to four bedrooms, detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, as the second phase of the neighbouring Torrance Park development. A multi-sport play area will also be created.

At Drumcavel Road in Muirhead, planning permission in principle was granted for up to 750 homes which would be developed in three phases. This site is part of the Gartcosh Glenboig Community Growth Area (CGA), where up to 3,000 new houses and community facilities are planned.

“Across North Lanarkshire, there is a growing demand for new homes with the number of households predicted to raise by around a tenth (14,000) by 20141,” said Council Leader Jim Logue.

“Our Local Development Plan, which is being finalized, identifies sufficient land for more than 21,000 new homes and, as Scotland’s largest local authority landlord, we are committed to delivering 5,000 new affordable council homes by 2035.

“These major new developments in Motherwell and Muirhead support our plans and the council’s ambition for North Lanarkshire to become the place to live, learn, work, invest and visit.”