New Year awards for dedicated volunteers

A number of inspirational volunteers from Milngavie and Bearsden have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

They include Ros Blair (74) from Milngavie who has been awarded an MBE for her tireless volunteering efforts to help support and empower girls and young women through Girlguiding Scotland.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ros also helps people with additional needs enjoy the benefits of horse-riding through Riding for the Disabled, where she has been an active volunteer for 40 years, first at Kilmardinny and then at Summerston. During that time she became an RDA coach.

Ros, a vice-president for Girlguiding Dunbartonshire said: “It was a huge surprise. I felt very honoured and humbled to have been chosen and that the honour was in recognition of Girlguiding Scotland and Riding for the Disabled, amazing teams in which I have played a part. In playing a role in these organisations I have gained far, far more than I have given and I am immensely grateful for that opportunity.”

Morag Hart, president of Girlguiding Dunbartonshire congratulated Ros and said she had brought “outstanding qualities of wisdom, common sense, innovation and leadership”.

Other recipients included Leslie Roy from Bearsden who also received an MBE for services to athletics in Scotland.

And there was a British Empire Medal (BEM) for Patricia Morrison from Milngavie for services to comedy, people with long-term health conditions and charity. Patricia is founder of Universal Comedy, a charity which offers practical skills for people isolated through ill-health, including free comedy workshops to help improve confidence, self-esteem and recovery.