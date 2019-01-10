New Year award for dedicated BB leader from Lenzie

A dedicated Lenzie Boys’ Brigade leader is among a number of inspirational East Dunbartonshire folk recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Lieutenant Alistair Whitelaw (77) has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) by the Queen in honour of his 54 years service to 1st Lenzie BB group.

The BEM comes hot on the heels of a Lifetime Achievement award from Youth Link Scotland to Alistair for his work with young people.

Alistair has been with 1st Lenzie BB unit since 1965 and has helped many young people successfully complete their Duke of Edinburgh awards, for which he was also recognised in 2016 with a D of E Lifetime Achievement honour.

He has been responsible for countless events, not least the annual BB Christmas card delivery in Lenzie, which has raised thousands of pounds for charities in Glasgow.

Alistair said: “The BB is 135 years old, but it matters more than ever. It’s so important there are organisations and people around to help young people follow the right path.”

1st Lenzie BB company secretary Callum Dewar tweeted: “Great to see a dedicated Boys’ Brigade Officer in the New Years Honours list from our local area.”

Other East Dunbartonshire recipients include Iain McInnes, Professor of Medicine and director Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation at Glasgow University, who has received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to medicine. Professor McInnes lives in Bearsden. Also from Bearsden, curry chef Raj Bajwe has received an MBE for services to hospitality and charity and former Bearsden children’s author Julia Donaldson a CBE for services to literature.