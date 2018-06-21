New novel brewing for Milngavie writer

A Milngavie author is preparing for the forthcoming release of her latest novel.

Julie Shackman, a former journalist and writer, is looking forward to seeing A Room at the Manor published by Allen & Unwin on June 27. It’s a story of love, family, hope and trust.

She said: “After a long road to traditional publication, I was delighted to receive an offer of representation a year ago by the Australian literary agent, Selwa Anthony.

“She not only secured me publication with Allen & Unwin, but also secured a deal for my novel to be turned into an audio book by Bolinda Audio, which I’m thrilled about.

“The audio is also being released on June 27. I have also just learnt that my agent has sold the rights of my book to a publisher in Germany.”

Julie, who is married and has two teenage sons, trained as a journalist and studied media and communications before turning her hand to women’s fiction. When not reading and writing romance, she writes verses and captions for greeting card companies.

She says her book will appeal to readers who enjoy the work of Cathy Kelly and Maeve Binchy.

When her Maltese love affair turns sour, Lara McDonald returns to her quiet Scottish hometown of Fairview heart broken, yet determined.

Instead of looking for another PR position, she decides to follow her dream of baking. She impulsively takes the first job offered and finds herself working for local dragon Kitty Walker in her tearoom, True Brew.

Lara forms an unlikely friendship with an elderly customer, the former Laird Hugo Carmichael. The Carmichael family has lived at Glenlovatt Manor for almost 300 years and, although in need of renovation, Hugo, his son and grandson currently make it their home. When Hugo suddenly passes away, Lara is stunned to discover she is mentioned in his will. But not everyone is happy with the old Laird’s faith in Lara.

