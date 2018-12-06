New bin collection arrangements for the festive season

Bin collection days are changing over the festive period and residents are being urged to check the amended arrangements.

For residents who receive a collection on a Tuesday (Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) or Wednesday (Boxing Day and January 2), refuse and recycling collections will be running two days later on the Thursday and Friday.

Collections on all other days will remain the same.

Normal collection days will resume on Thursday, January 3. Please ensure your bins and food caddies are out on the kerbside by 7am on the relevant collection day.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “With so much going on over the festive period it’s easy to forget to put your bins out, particularly when collections are changed.

“I’d urge people to check the amended collection days.

“At this time of year there is also often more waste from the packaging of food and gifts.

“Our residents are fantastic at recycling but there’s always more that can be done and I would encourage everyone to try and recycle as much as possible, either through the kerbside collection scheme or at any of the Council’s recycling sites throughout the area.”

Residents can find detailed information on the location, opening times and what can be recycled at our recycling sites on our website www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk, by calling 0300 123 4510, or by emailing recycling@eastdunbarton.gov.uk

The Mavis Valley Recycling Centre site will also be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and on 1 and 2 January 2019.

Over the festive period the site will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm and 8.30am-4.30pm at the weekend.

Normal van restriction times will still apply over this period.