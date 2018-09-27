Neil’s on key for Colours Classical gig

Milngavie musical director Neil Thompson is set to perform alongside the Scottish Festival Orchestra and Clanadonia as part of Colours Classical 2018 in The SSE Hydro, Glasgow.

Bringing back dance floor anthems from the iconic Arches venue in Glasgow, Neil will join special guests including singer Peyton, who will host the evening along with DJ sets from Faithless, Tall Paul and Seb Fontaine.

There will be a host of local Scottish talent, who will pay homage to the club classics which filled dancefloors from 1995-2015.

Colours also returns this year with the 50-piece Scottish Festival Orchestra playing some of dance music’s most recognisable hits.

They will all be tracks that made The Arches an unforgettable venue when they were played throughout the 20-year residency.

There will be vocal performances from Emma Gillespie, Nicholas McDonald and Heather Lennon, who will join Neil on stage as part of the vocal arrangement on the evening.

Administrator for the orchestra is independent orchestra contractor and professional freelance cellist John Davidson.

He said: “I was delighted to be given the opportunity to assemble my players again for this fantastic event and collaboration in September at The SSE Hydro.

“The partnership of a full size orchestra and club brand will certainly be an incredibly hot ticket.

“Having performed at this awesome venue last year, the atmosphere with thousands in attendance will undoubtedly be a most memorable one and we’re greatly looking forward the concert.”

Colours Classical at The SSE Hydro on Saturday, September 29 from 6.30-10:45pm.

Tickets for the event are priced from £35.