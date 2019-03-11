Mystery surrounds closure of Milngavie Post Office

Mystery surrounds the closure of Milngavie Post Office which has been shut for almost a week now.

A post office spokesperson would only say the branch closed temporarily on Wednesday March 6 due to “operational reasons”.

He was unable to say when it would reopen.

Senior citizens with no transport are being hit hardest as they have been unable to pick up their pensions.

One pensioner with mobility problems said: “The nearest post office branch is two miles away in Bearsden. I can’t walk very far, public transport is not great for me and I really rely on this local service. It’s vital.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Milngavie Post Office.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services. We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly. We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.

“We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible.”