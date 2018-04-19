Murder hunt after woman found dead in back garden of Kirkintilloch property

Police are treating the death of a woman found in the back garden a house in Kirkintilloch as murder.

Officers launched the murder hunt this morning after the death of the 33-year-old who is believed to have died from stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1540 hrs on Wednesday 18 APril 2018, police were called to a property in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch where the body of a 33-year-old woman was found in the back yard area.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however enquiries carried out by officers indicate that the woman’s death is suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing”.

It is understood the woman’s primary school age daughter was in the house at the time.