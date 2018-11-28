Mum’s huge thanks to life-saving baby unit

Little Finlay Thorburn of Milngavie has fought many battles in his short life since arriving into the world 15 weeks early, weighing less than two pounds.

His mum Morna wants to thank the staff at the Princess Royal Maternity in Glasgow for all the “hard work, love, attention and expertise given to him from the day he arrived”.

All NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde maternity hospitals marked World Prematurity Day earier this month with nightshift staff donning purple glow sticks and the babies sporting special purple bobble hats.

Morna (31) said: “Without the amazing staff at the Princess Royal Maternity, Finlay wouldn’t be here. We spent 101 days in the hospital and brought Finlay home on his due date which was July 26. We knew every member of staff by name and it became our second home.

“Everyone who looked after Finlay has a special place in our hearts – there are no words. It wasn’t even day by day – we took things hour by hour and there were times we thought he wouldn’t make it. But they never gave up on him. They didn’t just look after him either; they looked after all the family. It might sound strange but I was devastated to leave.

“He’s doing well and getting stronger every day. That’s him seven months old exactly – or three and a half months, depending on how you look at it! He’s a very happy baby and we feel very lucky. The care continues even now we are home. Finlay is on oxygen and our liaison nurse has become a part of the family! The team still play a huge part in our lives.”

Marjorie Clark, senior charge nurse at the Princess Royal Neonatal Unit, said: “Finlay, his mum and dad and big sister really did become part of our ‘family’. The journey for such a pre-term baby is a long path with many hurdles to endure, some small, some big. Finlay and his mum and dad had their fair share of hurdles to overcome but Finlay made incredible progress.”

Morna and her husband are organising a fundraising dinner for the Princess Royal Maternity on April 26 next year. For details, email Finlay 2019@gmail.com