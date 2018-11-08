Muirhead family run butcher S Collins & Son wins another award!

A popular family-run butcher in Muirhead has been voted one of the best in the country – for the fifth year!

S Collins & Son came second in the Scotland category of The Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards which took place recently in London.

This is the fifth year the shop has made it to the finals.

It is also the third accolade this year. In May they won the Diamond Award at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards which named their beef burger the “Best in Scotland”.

In October they were named “Best Family Business” at the Glasgow Business Awards.

Set up in Muirhead in 1955, S. Collins & Son is a 3rd generation family butcher which has won over 110 awards, including Scottish Butcher Shop of the Year twice, in 2012 and 2016.

As well as the excellent quality of the meat, poultry and other products that it sells, the shop was recognised for its ability to adapt and diversify to market trends whilst still remaining a friendly, local family-run business.

In the last year. Stewart Collins has also refurbished and extended his shop to offer delicatessen and high-end grocery and bakery items as well as takeaway food and drink.

The judges were impressed with Collins’ marketing innovations from their gold loyalty card scheme for customers to the development of their own app which shares promotions, news and recipes with customers.

Stewart said: “We were delighted to make it to the final again for the fifth time in a row and very proud to be named as one of the three best butchers shops in Scotland.

“Coming second means we have something to strive for next year.

“We are always pushing to improve our offering and our customer experience so this will keep us on our toes.

“We have lots planned for 2019 so watch this space.”