Mucky vandals smear dog poo over car door handles in Milngavie street

Police are hunting vandals who have been smearing dog poo on the door handles of cars parked in a Milngavie street.

A number of residents at Kersland Lane, off Strathblane Road have been targeted over the past week.

Some of the owners took to social media to express their disgust.

One woman posted on a community facebook page: “This is not the first time it has happened and ours is not the only car targeted”.

Another said: “I can’t believe someone would do that. It’s pretty warped behaviour.”

One driver posted: “We live on Strathblane Road and it’s happened to us on our front door handle and our neighbour too. It’s disgusting!”

One added: “It’s happened before and we thought it was probably just kids but now with it being several cars targeted and the manner it has been done, it just seems a bit too precise.”

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch confirmed there had been complaints and said their enquiries were continuing.