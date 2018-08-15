MSP warns of more rail travel disruption

Local MSP Gil Paterson is urging rail travellers in Milngavie to plan their journeys over the coming weeks as Network Rail Scotland undertakes improvement work on tracks and signalling equipment.

The work, which will affect local people, takes in some of the busiest rail routes in Scotland with buses replacing trains on some journeys. The majority of the work, which begins on Sunday, August 19, is at weekends but a small amount will take place during the working week.

Rail travellers can find details at scotrail.co.uk/railworks

Mr Paterson said: “These works will hopefully bring much needed improvement and reliability but there will be temporary disruption.”