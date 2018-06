A public meeting to discuss re-dualling the rail line between Westerton and Milngavie has changed venue.

Due to union strikes affecting East Dunbartonshire Council buildings, Ross Greer MSP has switched his public meeting to St Joseph’s RC Church Hall on Monday, June 25, at 7.30pm.

The main speaker will be David Prescott, a rail consultant who has supported communities around Scotland to improve their local rail services.