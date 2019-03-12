MSP’s jobs fayre returns to Kirky

MSP Rona Mackay is holding a job fayre in Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Friday and she hopes this will be the most successful to date.

Following on from previous fayres,it will cover education, training, apprenticeships and employment with a variety of businesses, including McDonalds, McNairs, Police Scotland and Aviva.

Voluntary organisations such as East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action and G.R.A.C.E. will also be in attendance.

The event is free and there is no need to book, simply turn up on the day between 10.30am and 12.30pm and speak directly to a number of employers, or other services.

Ms Mackay said: “Hosting these fayres allows me to have conversations with constituents who have issues, not only about employment, but many other issues. The majority of concerns raised me are Council-related, and I’m glad that councillors Renwick and Jamieson will be attending.”

Ms Mackay can be contacted at www.ronamackay.scot.