MSP raised fire safety issues

Local MSP Gil Paterson raised the issue of fire-safety in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Mr Paterson said that a single death from residential fires is one too many and asked Kevin Stewart, the Scottish Government Minister for Local Housing, Government and Planning, what plans the government has to improve fire safety standards, including requiring domestic properties to be equipped with smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms.

Mr Stewart explained that, following the Grenfell tragedy the Scottish Government set up a ministerial working group to look into fire safety legislation.

The ministerial group has now agreed a number of recommendations to improve building and fire safety including lowering the maximum height of buildings at which cladding must be non-flammable or a full-scale fire safety test must be passed, extending the mandatory installation of sprinklers in flats, multi-occupancy dwellings and those in which care is provided, providing specific fire safety guidance to residents of high-rise domestic buildings and the introduction of guidance for fire risk assessments. Those measures are in addition to the new minimum standard for fire and carbon monoxide detection for all homes.

Mr Paterson commented saying: “This is an extremely important issue for the people of Bearsden and Milngavie and all over Scotland.

“The improved standards will ensure residents benefit from a high level of protection, irrespective of where they live and whether their home is private, social or new build.

“It has been proven that fire alarms save lives and they are among the most important investments we can make in our safety and these new standards should be promoted extensively.”