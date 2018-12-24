MP praises East Dunbartonshire postal workers in run up to Christmas

Jo Swinson MP visited the Bishopbriggs Delivery Office to meet local postal workers and see first-hand the hardworking operations that take place in the busy run up to Christmas. The local MP said: “It was great to meet the team here at the Bishopbriggs Delivery Office and thank them for all their hard work this Christmas in making sure that people’s cards and presents reach their loved ones on time.

“At no other time is the dedication of postal workers clearer than during the festive period. A huge amount of effort goes into delivering a first-class Christmas in East Dunbartonshire and all over the country.”