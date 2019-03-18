Motorist warned over delays with road closures near Torrance and Lennoxtown

Motorists are being warned about delays on because of road closures and temporary traffic lights near Torrance and Lennoxtown for at least two days as a result of cabling work.

BT is to carry out cabling works on a section of the B822 Campsie Road between Torrance and Lennoxtown, and sections of the A807 Balmore Road between Balmore and Bardowie from Monday, April 1 for around two days.

This will be during the school Easter holidays.

Rolling, temporary lights will be used to control traffic in the area. They will be manually controlled between 7am-7pm each day, however delays on Campsie Road and Balmore Road are likely.

In addition, Craigmaddie Road, Baldernock will be closed between the A807 Balmore Road, Bardowie and Dowan Road, Baldernock from 9.30am-4pm each day from Wednesday April 3 until Sunday, April 7. diversions will be signposted.