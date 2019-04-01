Motorcyclist attacked by youths while on his bike in Kirkintilloch

A motorcylist in Kirkintilloch had a lucky escape after youths assaulted him while he was riding his bike.

The biker was struck in the face after they threw a stick or a stone at him around 4pm at Boghead Road near Campsie View School.

He wasn’t injured as he had a visor covering his face but was badly shaken and reported the assault to police.

He also said he had contacted the school about the incident.

An officer at Kirkintilloch police station confirmed the incident had happened and added that a community officer was looking into it and would be visiting the school.