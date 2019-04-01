More than 50 roads to be resurfaced in £3.3 million upgrade in East Dunbartonshire

More than 50 roads are to be resurfaced as part of a £3.3 million upgrade of the network across East Dunbartonshire, according to the council.

Dozens of carriageways, including residential streets and main roads, will undergo resurfacing during a phased project over the next two years, following a meeting of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets committee on Thursday.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets committee at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “I am pleased to confirm the Roads Improvement works which will allow us to carry out essential maintenance to keep our road network safe for all our road users.

“This marks a £3.3m investment in our road and footpath network and will see us carry out work not just on our main roads but also smaller residential streets.

“Our Roads and Transportation Service carried out condition assessments on roads and footpaths highlighted through inspections, local knowledge of the network and in response to issues highlighted by members of the public to decide which locations should be prioritised.

“This helped to ensure that the locations most in need were included in the upcoming resurfacing programme.”

The Council maintains and repairs all adopted public roads, footways and footpaths within East Dunbartonshire - covering over 500km of roads.

The list of roads are as follows:

Milngavie Mugdock Road Phase 2

Milngavie Roseleas Drive

Milngavie Blane Drive

Milngavie Stockiemuir Road

Milngavie Buchanan Street

Milngavie Hunter Road

Milngavie Park Avenue

Milngavie Lennox Avenue

Milngavie Dumgoyne Avenue

Bearsden South West Chapelton Avenue

Bearsden South Canniesburn Road

Bearsden South Eskdale Road

Bearsden South Milngavie Road

Bearsden South Switchback Road

Bearsden South Woodvale Avenue

Bearsden South Drymen Road

Bearsden South Ferguston Road

Bearsden South Collylinn Road

Bearsden North Nevis Road

Bearsden North Grampian Way

Bearsden North South Erskine Park

Bearsden North Abbotsford Road

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Balmore Road

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Stirling Drive Phase 2

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Kirkintilloch Road

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Belvidere Crescent

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Crosshill Road

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Westerton

Bishopbriggs South Kirriemuir Road

Bishopbriggs South Wester Cleddans Road

Bishopbriggs South Muirpark Terrace

Bishopbriggs South Muirpark Drive

Bishopbriggs South Springfield Crescent

Bishopbriggs South Springfield Avenue

Bishopbriggs South Kenmure Avenue

Bishopbriggs South Woodhill Road

Bishopbriggs South Mearns Way

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Townhead

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Saramago Street

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Loch Road

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Auchinloch Road

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Walnut Drive

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Almond Drive

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Glenwood Place

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Glenwood Court

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Briar Road

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Quarry Drive

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Roman Road

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Park Avenue

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Glen Shirva Road

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Shirva Road

Milngavie Ferguson Road

Bearsden North South Erskine Park

Bearsden North Drymen Road

Bearsden North Milngavie Road

Bearsden South Braemar Crescent

Bearsden South Eskdale Road

Bearsden South Collylinn Road

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance School Road, Torrance

Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Main Street, Torrance

Bishopbriggs South Auchinairn Road

Bishopbriggs South Kirriemuir Road

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Pinewood Avenue

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Loch Road

Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Gallowhill Road

Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Newdyke Road