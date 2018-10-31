More road closures at Bishopbriggs for BT works

Meadowburn Road and Cadder Road will be closed at their junctions with Kirkintilloch Road during BT works next week.

However, East Dunbartonshire Council wants to assure drivers that both roads will not be shut at the same time.

The council tweeted this morning: “Please look out for diversion signs and take care in the area”.

The BT cabling works on Kirkintilloch Road at Westerhill Road, Bishopbriggs will last from November 6-8 between 9.15am-2.30pm.

During works, the existing lights will be switched off and replaced by three-way temp lights.