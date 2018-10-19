More action on Milngavie line

Local SNP MSPs Gil Paterson and Rona Mackay say they have received written assurances from the Transport Secretary on action being taken to improve the performance on the Milngavie rail line.

In his letter to Mr Paterson, Michael Matheson highlighted steps which have already been taken as well as those planned for implementation over the coming months.

The two MSPs met with Mr Matheson recently to raise concerns from commuters.

Mr Matheson has told them actions already in place include prompt departure times for the Argyle line services, which is already delivering improvements.

Driver changes at Hyndland station were identified as causing delays which have been eliminated, information has been gathered on time lost daily at the Wishaw turn back and speed restrictions between Bargeddie and Mount Vernon are being reviewed. Skip stopping, except as a last resort, has been suspended.

An infrastructure scheme at Westerton, which allows a six-car train to be accommodated on the Glasgow platform without blocking the route to Milngavie, will be delivered mid-November, according to the MSPs.

Plans are also in review to run an express service from Glasgow to Milngavie during peak times and also on selected trains from Balloch and Helensburgh central.

Measures to improve management of drivers at Milngavie are planned for December which, in conjunction with an additional engine unit being introduced, will re-instate 20-minute turnaround times ensuring greater punctuality.

Discussions are also taking place with train drivers’ unions to find ways of reducing the berthing times for trains arriving at Milngavie Station

Mr Paterson told the Herald: “Obviously ScotRail are taking this matter seriously and are making changes and putting in investment. Let’s hope it has the desired effect.”