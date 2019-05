A teenage girl who has gone missing was last seen on Sunday afternoon at Milngavie train station.

Police are appealing to the public to help them trace 17-year-old Caitlin Cowie from Strathblane.

She was last seen around 1.10pm at Milngavie station on Sunday, May 19.

If you have any information about Caitlin’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference: MPR1052330519