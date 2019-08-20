Missing German tourist was staying at Springburn

Police Scotland is appealing for information to trace a missing 58 year-old man from Germany who is in Scotland on holiday.

Valerij Tomarenko (58) arrived in Edinburgh on Monday 12 August 2019 and was due to fly home on Sunday 18 August 2019.

He was staying in Springburn, Glasgow, and has not been in contact with any family since Wednesday 14 August 2019.

Valerij is described as around 5ft 9, of medium build with receding brown/grey coloured hair. It is unknown what he is wearing however he had hired a silver coloured Hyundai i10, registration EG68 FHA, which he is believed to still have with him.

The car was last traced on the M77 just outside of Glasgow, heading south, on Thursday 15 August 2019 around 7.25 am.

Constable David Park, Maryhill Police Office, said:

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Valerij who has not been heard from since Wednesday. He was due to go home to his family yesterday and therefore they are growing increasingly concerned for him.

“He told family he was going hill walking in a Scottish national park when he last spoke to them and was due to attend the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Friday 16 August. It is unknown at this point if he went to Edinburgh.

“His belongings have been left at his accommodation in Springburn and therefore we believe he intended to return before catching his flight on the Sunday.

“We would appeal to anybody who may have seen him, or the car he is driving, to get in touch with Police as soon as possible. Have you been hillwalking in the past week, possibly in the Ayrshire area? We urge you to think back. You may have seen him.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0491 of Monday 19 August 2019. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.