Milton of Campsie’s Marc is on a mission to protect otters

Engineer Marc Anderson hopes his mission to help otters will help inspire young people to take up his profession.

Marc from Milton of Campsie and his colleague Bob Gould have created an otter crossing on a stretch of dangerous road.

Part of the A827 at Killin in Stirling is notorious for otter fatalities.

Marc and Bob, who are employees of Robertson Civil Engineering, have worked as part of a wider team to create a protective road barrier to help the animals cross without being harmed by vehicles.

Now the two are set to be stars of this year’s Engineers On A Mission campaign.

The campaign is part of the annual Tomorrow’s Engineers Week that takes place from November 5-9 and aims to change perceptions of engineering among young people.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “This year we are continuing to showcase how engineers are on a mission to make the world a better place and hope to inspire the next generation of engineers”.

Pupils from 250 schools will be able to a panel of engineers, including Marc and Bob, questions via a live link on social media. For more, visit http://www.bigassembly.org/.