Milton of Campsie centenarian celebrates 100th birthday in style!

Centenarian Teresa Ridgway was honoured with a visit by East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown recently to congratulate her on reaching her 100th birthday.

Teresa celebrated among family and friends at Lillyburn Care Home in Milton of Campsie where she now resides. Staff prepared a party atmosphere with decorations and balloons.

A delicious spread was made for everyone to enjoy including a stunning homemade cake made by Chef John and his kitchen staff.

Upon receiving her much anticipated birthday congratulations card from the Queen, Teresa exclaimed “That’s lovely!”

The youngest of four, Teresa was married for 60 years and was joined by her niece Maureen and other family members along with her great- great-great-grandson.

Teresa has lived in Milton of Campsie her entire life and was delighted to move to Lillyburn so she could stay close to family.