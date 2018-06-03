Milngavie Week builds on a £2,000 financial boost for this year’s festivities from developers

The organisers of Milngavie Week have received a welcome financial boost for this year’s festivities.

Development firm McCarthy and Stone, which has just opened a new information centre in the village, handed over a cheque for £2,000 to help run this year’s events.

Wilson Blakey from Milngavie Week, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this donation from McCarthy and Stone – it will provide a most welcome boost to our funds to go some way to staging the variety of events that make up Milngavie Week.

“As ever, we have a packed week of events running from June 9-16 with something to appeal to the whole community including our popular duck race and the impressive classic car show.”

Regional Sales and Marketing Director at McCarthy and Stone in Scotland, Lorraine Paterson, said: “We’re excited to launch our first off-site information centre in the centre of Milngavie to provide prospective buyers the opportunity to drop in to find out more about our Riverwood Retirement Living development and enjoy a light refreshment with us whilst they do so.

“As part of our launch we’re delighted to confirm our sponsorship of Milngavie Week, and we’re really excited to be getting involved in what sounds like a packed week of community activities that includes the popular duck race. In fact, rubber ducks can even be sponsored at our local Riverwood Information Centre so it’s a perfect excuse to pop in and see our sales staff.”

Currently under construction, Riverwood is a development of 49 one and two-bedroom retirement living apartments.

The development features a homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens and a guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay. Selected apartments have a private patio or balcony.

Riverwood has its own house manager to ensure the smooth running of the development, car parking via a permit scheme, a security entrance system, plus 24-hour emergency call points.