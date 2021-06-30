Milngavie: Update on reopening of A81 at Auchenhowie

Auchenhowie Road works Milngavie

Following riverbank erosion at the Allander Water under Auchenhowie Road, which caused damage to both East Dunbartonshire Council and Scottish Water s bridges, the council took the decision to close the road.

It had been hoped the A81 Glasgow Road between Auchenhowie Road and Queens Court would reopen in May.

In April, the council’s Depute Chief Executive Thomas Glen told the Herald: "Repairs to bridge are ongoing, but progress is subject to the weather and water levels and the works may have to be extended slightly if anything unforeseen happens. However, the service remains hopeful if sufficient progress is achieved the road will partially reopen by end of May."

But Scottish Water said this week: “Complex repairs have been undertaken by contractors George Leslie since late January. We have been working collaboratively with the council to ensure the road re-opened as soon as it was safe.

"On Sunday 27 June, the A81 Glasgow Road at Auchenhowie Road re-opened under a single lane restriction and temporary three-way traffic lights. It’s anticipated temporary traffic lights will be operational until the end of July to enable further works to be carried out safely.