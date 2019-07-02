Milngavie man recognised for 20 years of service to the Children’s Panel

Milngavie man Willie Taylor was honoured at a special retirement event for his service to the Children’s Panel.

Hosted by East Dunbartonshire depute provost Gary Pews at the Council HQ in Kirkintilloch, the event celebrated Willie’s 20 years working with and helping local children and young people.

During Willie’s two decades of volunteering he carried out many roles in addition to being a panel member including learning and development coordinator, member of the area support team and chairman of the training committee.

Willie said: “The Children’s Panel deals with the most vulnerable children in the area. Whether they are there on offence or welfare grounds, they need and deserve the best that we as a society can do for them.”

It is appropriate Councillor Pews helped honour Willie as it was he, in 1999, in his role as then chairman of the Children’s Panel Advisory Committee, who appointed him.

Councillor Pews said: “The interview team could see that Willie had all the qualities of care and compassion we were looking for, and I was delighted to hear he went on to serve the panel for a total of 20 years.

“Over the years Willie will have touched the lives of some of East Dunbartonshire’s most vulnerable residents and on behalf of the community I would like to thank him for all his hard work and dedication.”