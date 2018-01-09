Sir, – Like Eve Gilmore (letters December 21, 2017), I attended a meeting about the proposed new hub in Milngavie.
The meeting was poorly managed and unsatisfactory in many ways.
It concentrated on ideas for a new building involving several organisations which would have to be built well away from the pedestrian precinct when what we need is an EDC office in the precinct plus a public toilet, also in the precinct.
I have long felt that EDC does not understand that Milngavie is different from all the other settlements in East Dunbartontonshire in two important respects; that it has a pedestrian precinct and that it has a major tourist attraction in the West Highland Way.
I suspect that Milngavie has more tourists, including many from abroad, than all the rest of East Dunbartonshire put together!
What must they think about the lack of facilitiies at the start of the Way? – Yours etc.,
Ian Pascoe
via email.