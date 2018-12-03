Masked men assault victims with blades in linked attacks in North Glasgow

Detectives are hunting three masked men who assaulted three separate victims with blades in linked attacks in the north of Glasgow over the weekend.

Around 8.25pm on Friday 30 November 2018 police were called to the report of a 38 year old man who had been assaulted and seriously injured outside 168 Dykemuir Street, Glasgow.

Four masked men were involved in attacking the victim with bladed weapons and had arrived at the scene in a silver/grey van.

A white coloured car is also believed to have been involved in the incident and was seen traveling from Dykemuir Street in the direction of James Nisbet Street, Glasgow.

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Around 12.45pm on Saturday 1 December 2018 police were called to an incident at 37 Red Road, Glasgow, where a 53 year old man had been attacked and seriously injured by three masked men with bladed weapons.

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Around 4.30pm on Sunday 2 December 2018, police were called to a report of a 32 year old man being seriously injured after being attacked by three masked men with bladed weapons within a property in Queenslie Street, Glasgow.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to numerous injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Witnesses describe a dark coloured hatchback style car, possibly a Ford Focus or Volkswagon Golf, which may have been involved and was seen driving away from the scene toward Hogganfield Street, Glasgow.

Two men were seen entering the car. The first is described as 5’3 to 5’4, skinny build and wearing dark clothing with the hood up. The second is described as 5’3 to 5’4, skinny build, and wearing a grey jacket with the hood up.

Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Around 7.50pm on Sunday 2 December 2018, police were called to a report of a car on fire in Gilbertfield Street, Glasgow. The car was extensively damaged, however is believed to be a silver coloured Ford Focus. It is believed that the car may have been used in the earlier incident in Queenslie Street, Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Jim Bradley said: “We believe that the incidents are linked and the attacks on the three men were targeted.

“This type of mindless violence will not be tolerated and a dedicated team of officers are working to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals responsible.

“We need the support of people in the north of Glasgow to find answers, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents detailed above to come forward. If you were in or around the areas of Dykemuir Street, Red Street, Queenslie Street or Gilbertfield Street at the time of the various incidents please get in touch. Perhaps you heard a disturbance or noticed cars being driven erratically – even the slightest detail could be important to our investigation.

“We would also appeal for any motorists with dashcams who were in these areas at the relevant time to check in case they have captured any footage which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 2811 of Sunday 2 December 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”