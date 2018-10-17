Man wanted by police believed to be in Glasgow area

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Glasgow and surrounding areas.

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing the 19-year-old in connection with an incident in Pitlochry on Thursday, June 21.

Officers would like to locate Jack Edward Moffat. He is described as being 5’10”, slim build, short red to auburn coloured hair, blue eyes and has acne scars on face.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Moffat but should contact police as a matter of urgency if they have information.

If anyone has information about Moffat’s current whereabouts, please call 101 or speak with any Police officer. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/17916/18.