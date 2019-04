A man has been taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a block of flats at Kirkintilloch early this morning (Friday, April 5)

Emergency services were called out to the fire in a close at Eastside around 4.50am.

A number of people were evacuated and one man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The blaze was extinguished by the fire service and all roads are now open to traffic, a police spokesperson told the Herald.

He added that the fire is not believed to be suspicious.