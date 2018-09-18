Man seriously injured in daylight attack in North Glasgow street

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in a North Glasgow street on Monday, September 17.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Avonspark Street, Springburn around 5.20pm and upon arrival found a 21 year old man with a serious injury to his nose.

The man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid to late 20s, wearing a black body warmer and grey tracksuit trouser bottoms.

Detective Constable Paul Corr from Maryhill CID said: “We understand there was a gathering at a property in Avonspark Street and an altercation took place, which then spilled out onto the street.

“Lots of homes overlook the area where the assault happened and it is likely that residents will have heard the noise and looked out of their windows.

“There will also have been plenty of motorists passing by at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or with any information at all, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via 101, quoting incident number 2819 of Monday 17 September 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”