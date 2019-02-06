Man seriously injured after road accident at Milton of Campsie

A man has been seriously injured after a road crash at Milton of Campsie.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident yesterday afternoon.

Officers said that around 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 5, a 55 year-old man was driving a Jaguar XJR westbound on Antermony Road when it was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GLE being driven eastbound by a 20 year-old man.

Emergency services attended and the 55 year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

The 20 year-old man was uninjured.

The A891 from Scott Avenue, Milton of Campsie through to the A803 Kilsyth Road between Kirkintilloch and Kilsyth was closed for several hours after the accident, causing chaos for commuters.

Sergeant Michael McCusker of the Road Policing Department at Helen Street is appealing to any witnesses to the crash who has not yet spoken to police to come forward. They would also ask anyone driving on Antermony Road shortly before the crash happened to contact officers in case they have information that may assist this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Road Policing Officers at Helen Street through 101 quoting reference number 2043 of 5th February 2019.