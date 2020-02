A man had to be rescued from the canal at Kirkintilloch on Friday night.

Police were alerted that a person had fallen into the canal at the bridge at Luggiebank Road around 10pm on January 31.

Officers and an ambulance attended the scene and the man was pulled from the water.

A police spokesperson said this morning (Monday, February 3) that the 56-year-old was given medical aid at the scene and taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution. He was later released.