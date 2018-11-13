Man is jumped from behind and assaulted and robbed in Bishopbriggs street

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and robbed in a street in Bishopbriggs yesterday (Tuesday, November 13).

The 41-year-old suffered a head injury after the mugging in Angus Avenue around 12.10am.

The thug is also believed to have vandalised a car nearby prior to the assault and robbery.

Officers said the victim had just got off a bus and was approaching the junction with Fintry Drive when a man shouted at him from behind, seriously assaulted him and demanded he hand over his money and personal possession.

Although the victim was injured, he did not require medical treatment.

The suspect then made off in the direction of Angus Avenue. He is described as white, in his 40s, with a gaunt appearance and light coloured brown hair. He was wearing a green jacket, jeans, white trainers, a dark cap, possibly a flat cap. The man was also carrying a bottle of tonic wine.

Officers are checking CCTV images for any additional information on the suspect.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that the suspect for the robbery also vandalised a car in Hurly Hawkin prior to the robbery taking place.

Detective Sergeant Robert Bowie said: “This man has been intent on causing trouble, he has vandalised a car and carried out an unprovoked attack on a man who was walking along a street.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we are carrying out enquiries to identify him. I am appealing to local residents, motorists and taxi drivers who may have been in the area around the time of the incidents to contact us as they could have information which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Community Investigation Unit via 101, quoting incident number 0036 of 13 November 2018. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.