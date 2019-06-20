Man in hospital after bus in collision with car at Lenzie

A man has been taken to hospital after a bus was involved in a crash with a car at Lenzie.

The front of the double decker bus was extensively damaged after the collision at the junction of Lindsaybeg Road and Auchinloch Road around 7.50pm yesterday.

Witnesses expressed their shock on social media and reported that around a dozen emergency vehicles two fire engines, three ambulances and police cars on the scene.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said this morning that a male had been taken to hospital after the accident and inquiries were continuing.