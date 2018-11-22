Major police search for missing man with links to Springburn and Milton

Police have launched a widespread search for a missing man who has links to the Springburn and Milton areas.

John Scott, 37, left his home in Hayfield Terrace, Denny around 6.30am on Tuesday (November 20).

He was travelling to Glasgow in a grey Hyundai i20, registration SH11 FWX but has not returned home since then.

Police say John has links to Glasgow city centre and to the Springburn and Milton areas.

Inspector John McKenna from Falkirk Police Station said: “This is unusual behaviour for John and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I’d ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to John, since Tuesday 20 November, to get in touch.

“Equally anyone who may have seen John’s vehicle in the Denny or Glasgow areas, or who knows his current whereabouts, is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

John is white, around 5ft11 and slim. He has short fair hair and stubble - he no longer has a beard as the picture above shows. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a grey hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Any sightings or info, call 101, quoting incident no. 3878 of 21 November.