Lucy is in step with Strictly dance stars

A talented young Kirkintilloch dancer is following in the footsteps of Strictly stars after getting through to the finals of a kids’ version of the hit TV show.

Oxgang Primary School pupil Lucy Kennedy (9) was selected by judges at an audition for Strictly Kids 2018, which will also raise money for STV Children’s Appeal.

The big final takes place in the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, December 9.

Lucy’s proud mum Linda said: “Lucy was partnered with a youngster called Ellis and they are dancing a Charleston in the hope of winning the glitter ball trophy.

“The competition is being run by Bluestar Productions and the STV kids’ appeal. Lucy and the other finalists have been receiving dance lessons and been given costumes. They are also getting their hair and makeup done and in return all the finalists have been raising money for the appeal.”

Lucy is one of around just 46 children throughout the whole of Scotland taking part in the event.