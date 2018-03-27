Lifetime award for dedicated BB leader

A Boys’ Brigade leader with more than 50 years’ experience was a winner at YouthLink Scotland’s Youth Worker of the Year awards.

Alistair Whitelaw, who has been with the 1st Lenzie Company since 1965, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his work with young people.

During his time with the organisation, Alistair has led many young people to successfully complete their Duke of Edinburgh awards, for which he was recognised in 2016 with a Dof E Lifetime Achievement honour.

Alistair has been responsible for countless events, not least the annual BB Christmas card delivery in Lenzie, which in the last three years, has raised £2,000 for charities in Glasgow.

Alistair, who is 77 and lives in Lenzie, said: “When the news came through about the Lifetime Achievement award, I was speechless. My family and friends are over the moon.

“The BB is 135 years old, but it matters more than ever. It’s so important there are organisations and people around to help young people follow the right path.

“It’s also so useful for their prospects for work – particularly if they can achieve the Queen’s Badge and Duke of Edinburgh’s awards.

“Receiving these awards says a lot about you as a person – your character, your respect and commitment.”

John Sharp, Director for Scotland, The Boys’ Brigade, said: “Alistair is an inspiration and we’re honoured to have him share his thoughts and experience with our members for over 50 years.”

Outside of the BB, Alistair, enjoys driving the iconic red coloured Glasgow City Sightseeing double decker buses.