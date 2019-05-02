LETTER: Usual anti-motorist safety cry goes up

It’s quick and easy to nominate online. Nominations are open until Friday 17 May and you can vote atwww.ecclesiastical.com/movementforgood.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times nominated the more chance of being selected.

Carers Link East Dunbartonshire provides support for unpaid carers across the area and a spokesperson said the increase in demand for its services far exceeds the statutory funding they receive.

This money, she said, would help the charity offer vital services such as advocacy and advice, clubs and groups and a listening ear to carers, no matter who they are or who they care for.

Carers Link is asking everyone to share on their social media channels to ask people to vote for them.

Christine Howie, fundraising manager, said: “We currently support over 1300 unpaid carers across East Dunbartonshire in a number of different ways. Winning this sum of money would certainly be put to good use. We’d really appreciate the support.”

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said: “Our Movement for Good awards help charities change lives for the better and we know for many, £1,000 can make a real difference.”