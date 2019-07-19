Lenzie road upgrade scheme is streets ahead

Lenzie Community Council has welcomed the completion of a new road improvement plan for the local area.

Lenzie Station Improvement Project has seen a range of enhancements in the car park and Lenzie Cross area.

The council said these included: upgraded traffic lights, with dedicated cycle phase; improved pedestrian crossings and tactile paving; footpath improvements with high-quality materials (including Caithness slabs) and bollards; upgraded lighting and road markings; enhanced street furniture and landscaping - including flower beds and seating; improved cycle facilities; new noticeboards for Lenzie Community Council and Friends of Lenzie Moss.

Community council Convenor Tony Miles said, “Lenzie Community Council is very grateful to Sustrans Scotland and East Dunbartonshire Council for the improvement works at the station in Lenzie.

“We are very happy with the finished works, which have given the area around the station a fresh new look and the community a village centre to be proud of, which will be of great benefit.”

The Council’s project also includes improved short-term parking bays which they say will boost access to local shops and businesses.

Funding was secured through planning gain from housebuilders involved in the Woodilee development, with support from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and Abellio ScotRail.

In addition, a council spokesperson said, funding from Transport Scotland, through the Sustrans Places for Everyone programme, has enabled improvements for people walking and cycling.

The council said the proposals to improve the public space around the railway station and adjacent shops were developed following engagement undertaken by the Council and Sustrans Scotland’s Street Design team.

Consultation took place in 2016 and 2017 and looked at ways to help ease traffic and access issues - including engagement events, feedback sessions, a dedicated website and detailed parking study - involving residents, businesses, groups and organisations.

Councillor Susan Murray said: “This investment in Lenzie is the culmination of a long-term project involving residents, retailers, shoppers, commuters and groups - which balanced a range of needs and requirements.

“A huge thank-you to everyone for their patience while works were carried out and I hope as many people as possible can have a look for themselves soon.”

Construction was carried out by RJ McLeod, with Capita appointed as project manager for the works - supported by Sweco as the principal designer.