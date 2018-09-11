Land of rising dram beckons after award

Kirkintilloch business Reza Wood Designs has clinched a £2000 exporting grant to take their locally made whisky barrels products to Japan.

The firm, run by husband and wife team Ali Fakourpoor and Jenifer Martin, is the only Scots firm to win the grant from Heathrow Airport World of Opportunity exporting programme.

The grant will be presented at a Heathrow business summit in Glasgow this week.

Reza Wood Designs recycles oak Scotch whisky barrels from Scottish distilleries by transforming them into one of a kind handcrafted gifts for Scotch whisky lovers around the world.

Since forming the business in 2014, the company has gained a number of stockists across Scotland and a strong following in North America and Europe through its online shop. Now it has plans to export whisky barrel gifts to retailers in Japan.

Ali said: “Winning this award is really going to help us take the next steps. Japan is an ideal marketplace for us, there’s a strong appreciation for craftsmanship and of course we also have a shared whisky making heritage with Kirkintilloch being the spiritual home of Japanese whisky.”