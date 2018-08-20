L-driver drove car at petrol station worker

A petrol station attendant was flung on to the bonnet of a car after he tried to challenge a Kirkintilloch driver over his behaviour in the forecourt.

Luckily, Stephen Betts avoided serious injury in the incident at the Shell garage in Glasgow Road, Kilsyth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the vicious attack

The driver, Stephen Jarvis (21) of Eastside, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

He admitted taking the car without the owner’s permission from a house in Rockburn Crescent, Bellshill, and driving dangerously while on bail for another matter on November 19 last year.

Jarvis, a learner driver, also admitted driving the vehicle without L plates and supervision, and having no insurance cover.

Neil Thomson, prosecuting, said the car driver had taken Jarvis and other friends to a party in Bellshill the previous night.

He stayed over at the party house and woke up to find his car keys missing. There was no sign of Jarvis or the vehicle.

Mr Thomson told the court: “About 6am Mr Betts was working at the Kilsyth garage and saw this vehicle being filled with fuel.

“He had suspicions about it and left the sales area to speak to the driver.

“Mr Betts stood in front of the vehicle, but the accused drove towards him, causing the attendant to fall on to the bonnet.

“Jarvis then drove for another ten metres or so before Mr Betts fell to the ground. The matter was reported to the police.

“The car owner later got a Facebook message from the accused saying the vehicle could be found in Queenieburn.

“He made his way there at the same time as the police officers.

“Further investigation revealed Jarvis didn’t have a full licence and wasn’t insured to use the vehicle.

“He attended at Kirkintilloch police station 10 days later.”

Sheriff David Bicket called for background reports and deferred sentence until September 28.

He allowed Jarvis to remain on bail but banned him from driving with immediate effect.

The length of his ban will be revealed at the next court hearing.